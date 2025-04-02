Publicis wins LinkedIn media – what’s the French group’s secret sauce?

Publicis has nabbed LinkedIn’s global media business, worth an estimated $250m, in a closed review against Dentsu. Both previously worked for the Microsft-owned business/social network.

It’s yet another big media win for Publicis, which detached Coca-Cola media from WPP a month or so ago, making a big dent in WPP’s one-time exclusive Coke deal. Publicis is currently pitching against the other ad holding companies for Mars media and other bits of that empire, aside from creative.

At this rate Publicis Media in the US, headed by Dave Penski, may well propel the French-owned group, to parity with Omnicom/IPG (if its merger goes through, it’s still facing some opposition in the US.) But what’s Publicis Media’s secret sauce?

Most put it down to personalisation and data through its acquisitions of Sapient and data firm Epsilon. But it’s also added a number of bolt-on buys which seemingly give it an advantage in an era where data is all. There’s also an enviable consistency to its media operations. Penski is a Publicis lifer and the division hasn’t undergone the constant personell and structural changes one of its main rivals WPP has.

Campaign recently computed that Publicis had about a 30% share of US media, behind Omnicon/IPG’s combined 37% and well ahead of WPP’s 18%. That gap with Omnicom looks eminently closable. Mars’ current musings will have a big impact on who emerges as top dog.