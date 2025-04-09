Publicis bags another big integrated account – Walmart’s Sam’s Club

This is getting boring: Publicis has won yet another creative and media integrated assignment in the US, Walmart-owned Sam’s Club (members-only discount warehouses. Named after Walmart founder Sam Walton.) Publicis already handles Walmart’s integrated account, one of the biggest in the US.

It is, therefore, an obvious move by Sam’s Club, formerly with Havas-owned Arnold and Horizon. Dentsu also pitched.

Publicis has been bagging such integrated accounts at a rate of knots. It recently won all Santander’s global business and, in the UK, also won challenger bank Monzo’s creative (via BBH) and media. Publicis also recently detached Coca-Cola media from WPP, which briefly held the integrated creative and media account.

Whenever the Omnicom/IPG merger goes through the new entity may find its ambition to be the biggest ad holding company worldwide (and in the US) confounded by the all-conquering Publicis.