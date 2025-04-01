Pablo makes sparkling debut for Poretti

Pablo in the UK has made quite. name for itself, rivalling the likes of Uncommon Creative Studio and New Commercial Arts (now owned by Havas and Ogilvy respectively) despite, initially anyway, having a less starry line-up.

This new campaign for Poretti, a beer from northern Italy (now owned by Carlsberg) near the famed lakes, may be its best moment so far. Directed by the great Jeff Low of Biscuit Filmworks who says: “Most ads are awful. This one is not. It’s a lovely thing to watch and was a privilege to be a part of it.” As Low has directed a fair proportion of the goodies, he should know.

With lake-going foxes (who need to watch it in trigger-happy northern Italy.)

Poretti head of marketing Sam Johnson says: “World beer advertising has devolved into a sea of sameness. We want to inject something new and disruptive into the category, staying true to (founder) Angelo Poretti’s adventurous attitude with a brand platform that refuses to settle for the usual.

“We have big ambitions for the brand over the next few years and with its exceptional taste, genuine authenticity and now a distinctive brand world, Poretti has all the ingredients it needs to be a huge success.”

There are more films to come it seems, worth looking forward to.

MAA creative scale: 9.