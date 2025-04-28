Pablo and Wilkinson Sword target ‘any hair, anywhere’ in no-holds-barred campaign

Women don’t need a delicate approach to the often indelicate bodily trials that life puts them through, as demonstrated by AMV and Libresse or FCB and Sport England. Now Pablo and Wilkinson Sword are applying the same, more realistic approach to a practical reality that most women can relate to: depilation.

Pablo’s new ‘any hair, anywhere’ campaign for Wilkinson Sword’s Intuition range manages to sell razors (and related hair removal equipment) to women in a way that makes sense – even when the need for specifically gendered tools may not be quite as pressing as the marketers would like us to believe.

This campaign is the first work from Pablo since winning the account in October 2024, and will be rolled out across 29 European markets and will show up around the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the UK later this year.

Ray Shaughnessy, managing creative director at Pablo said: “In a world where we can proudly flex a brushed-out brow but no body hair, our female-strong Pablo team was very clear about wanting to support any choice that any woman wants to make, but show it with the real-talk and humour that the subject needs. Every touchpoint has this punchy mix of blunt honesty, precision and celebrates our often messy lives.”

Jonathan Norman, marketing director for Europe at Edgewell, said: “Traditional women’s shaving advertising whittles down the female shaving experience to either a ‘spa moment’ or political statement. The reality is that hair grows everywhere… but no brand (until now) is talking about that openly, honestly and with a bit of good humour. When it comes to managing their hair removal, Intuition has all the tools women need to maintain their body hair in any way they see fit.”

It’s hair removal as a maintenance job, not a self-care ritual. Directed with a light touch and a hard edge by Marielle Heller, director of Golden-Globe nominated film Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams.

MAA creative scale: 8