Open X enjoys a winning Coca-Cola moment

Coca-Cola is currently probably WPP’s most important account – it recently lost US media to those French marauders at Publicis but handles most of the rest – and it’s having one of a number of decent moments with a new Out of Home campaign celebrating 110 years of the iconic glass bottle.

By bespoke WPP agency Open X, led by Ogilvy. Media here by EssenceMediacom.

“This milestone anniversary marks the significance of the classic Coca-Cola glass bottle, it’s a design icon that embodies the spirit of our brand,” says Islam ElDessouky, global VP creative strategy & content. “This campaign captures the Coca-Cola bottle set against vibrant backdrops, reminding us of the timeless refreshment and joy that Coca-Cola brings to every season.”

Ogilvy’s Jules Chalkley says: “The Coca-Cola bottle is more than just a shape; it’s a symbol etched in our collective memory. Shadows is a beautiful celebration of the brand’s iconicity and a powerful reminder of joy, refreshment, and the timeless appeal of Coca-Cola.”

Probably too late for Cannes Lions but would certainly be an outdoor GP contender.

MAA creative scale: 9.