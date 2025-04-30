Olivia Colman invades Warburtons in crumpet involuntary

Warburtons is back on the celebrity trail, this time with Olivia Colman following in the well-worn footsteps of Robert De Niro and Samuel L. Jackson – and Jonathan Warburton of course. From Joyful & Triumphant, the former top team at latter day WCRS and then Engine Creative.

Playing one of those cop types who infest UK TV, more villainous than the villains. This time from the Department of National Treasures (DONT, a nice Musk-type touch.)

In the search for crumpets (as ever there’s some “research” behind it: apparently 71% of Brits consider crumpets a key part of British culture, with 41% believing they deserve “National Treasure” status.)

Actors can be a handful of course (I remember someone at WCRS telling me about one such national treasure, for Sky I think, falling asleep on the set of an ad he clearly regretted agreeing to.)

I should like this more. After all, it’s nailed-on big brand advertising there to do a job of protecting Warburtons’ margins against cheaper supermarket competition. Classic stuff.

But Colman overdoes it somewhat or maybe I’m Olivia’d out as she appears everywhere, not least in those charity ads I (don’t) like so much.

MAA creative scale: 5.