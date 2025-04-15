Now Oreo dunks in space

Yesterday we reported on space as the nex frontier for Out of Home ads, today it’s Oreo (which does indeed seem to pop up everywhere these days) “dunking” its new Oreo Space Dunk in the Milky Way (not the Mars brand, the star constellation.) Courtesy of Publicis Groupe’s newly-minted Leo, Indonesia branch.

“Oreo and milk’s bond is timeless. Launching Oreo Space Dunk cookies, we added a playful twist, taking Oreo’s dunk to new heights…literally!” says Mondelez VP Jonathan McCarthy.

It’s happening already….