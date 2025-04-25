New US EV Slate may be another headache for Musk

More not so good news for Elon Musk: there’s a rival indie US EV, Slate, planning to launch in a year’s time. One of its early stage backers is reported to be Jeff Bezos, who’s nearly as rich as Musk.

The first Slates have teased on Venice Beach in LA (where else?) featuring a range of fictional barmy businesses, courtesy of Mischief @ No Fixed Address with media by Known. Others include Feline Therapist, Witch On Demand and Rare and Raw Catering Company.

Why Slate? Because the $20,000 base model (three years in the making) is just that, a clean slate that customers customise.

CEO Chris Barman says: “Slate exists to put the power back in the hands of customers who have been ignored by the auto industry.” Presumably they’re made from all-American bits too (maybe sourced from Amazon.)