National Autistic Society and Don’t Panic produce that rare breed – an intelligent charity ad

Autism is now more widely recognised as an issue affecting many although, like dementia, it seems to elude anything even remotely resembling a quick fix.

The National Autistic Society is the main UK charity and agency Don’t Panic has produced a sensitive and sensible campaign, without tip-toeing around the issue. There’s some sensible advice in it for mainstream schools too, which, by and large, struggle with autistic kids through lack of resources: give them more time.

Most UK charity ads, those that over-populate the cheap channels, are absolutely awful: interminable shots of ill-treated donkeys, cats and dogs or suffering children. It’s assault and battery that just makes you flip channels. Broadcasters should ration them. The RSPCA (a relatively wealthy charity one would have thought) is a big offender.

From time to time charities produce something better (usually with a proper agency) but don’t have the budget to keep it going and revert to the ghastly old still image tear-jerkers. Or they overdo it in the first place. This doesn’t – let’s hope they have enough budget to keep going.

MAA creative scale: 8.