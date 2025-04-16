Moretti ups the stakes in Italian beer wars

Italian beer wars are enlivening UK adverts: we’ve had Pablo making waves for newcomer (to the UK) Poretti and now established, (almost) namesake Birra Moretti is back, showing a more than unusually excited group of Tuscan villagers welcoming a delivery from the brewery. Courtesy of Lucky Generals.

It looks great (beautifully directed by Sam Pilling) but do they really get this excited over a beer delivery?

Moretti global brand lead Sam Fielding says: “In a world that’s increasingly busy, noisy and complex, we look to Italy, where life’s greatest pleasures are often the simplest – good food, great company and a beautifully crafted beer.

“True to our authentic Italian roots, our new global campaign playfully brings this idea to life, sharing the simple joy of connecting with your favourite people and enjoying a Birra Moretti in a beautiful Tuscan setting. Birra Moretti invites you to slow down, pull up a chair, and savor the moment. Enjoy life’s simple pleasures.”

Fair enough – but do Poretti’s multi-tasking foxes, with no attempt at faux realism, work better?

Would the two Moretti Italians getting it on in the street (see Vimeo) put each other down for a beer? Doubt it somehow.

MAA creative scale: 6.