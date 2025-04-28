McVitie’s re-invents London’s skyline

The London skyline is pretty spectacular at night (less so in the daytime as they keep putting up ever-larger City office blocks and identical over-priced apartments) and McVitie’s, now owned by pladis, is making the most of it for the 100th anniversary of its chocolate digestives with ‘100 Years of the Nation’s Greatest Invention.’

By TBWA\London with Out of Home specialist Talon and MG OMD.

Plus one of those train station installations that annoy passengers so much. Lots of competitions too.

Asl? Özen Turhan, pladis CMO, says: “Very few things in life stay loved for a century, but the chocolate digestive has stood the test of time. It’s been there for tea breaks, late-night snacks, and countless moments in between, always delicious, always dependable. This campaign is a fun, celebratory way to mark 100 years, highlighting what makes McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives so special. Because when something has been adored for this long, it’s more than just a biscuit, it’s part of our culture, our history, and, let’s be honest, our best tea-time companion.”

MAA creative scale: 7.