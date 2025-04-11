McDonald’s fights cost pressures with French slices of life

It’s always diverting to see how others live so this is how they consume McDonald’s in France, courtesy of TBWA\Paris.

Apparently there are more McDs in France than any other country in Europe, a shock for those of us brought up to believe that the French began every meal with a soufflé followed by an over-sauced main, fromage and dessert. Here it’s fast food accompanied by sneaky behaviour.

McD advertising, in the UK and here in France anyway, has an enviably confident tone (the current British ads from Leo Burnett omit the logo) although the Golden Arches is struggling a bit, with flat global sales following an e.coli outbreak in the US and cost issues elsewhere. This campaign is plugging Happy Meals at €4, the McSmart at €5 and Little Pleasures under €3. Trouble is, the portions (so McD fans tell us) get smaller too.

But it’s a perky, bite-sized effort from TBWA.

MAA creative scale: 7.