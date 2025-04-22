McCann ventures ‘down there’ for Saforelle

Amazing that anything as all-conquering as the beauty industry just seems to have discovered a diverting new frontier – “down there” – but now they’re on it.

Saforelle, which describes itself as France’s No 1 “intimate care brand” says it intends to change preconceptions thus: “intimate health deserves attention, and it’s time to bring it into the spotlight.” ‘#SkincareForDownThere’ Out of Home is by McCann Paris and McCann Health London, cheekily using existing beauty ads.

Each ‘ad below the ad’ redirects to a landing page with answers to questions women may be too embarrassed to ask such as “How should I wash down there?” and “Can I use my regular products down there?”

McCann creatives Summer Wood and Imogen Drake says: “Our team noticed some similarities between facial skincare and intimate care products, but they’re treated completely differently in ad campaigns. We saw an opportunity to encourage skin care for intimate areas, just like we do for our faces. We hope this campaign will help overcome some uncomfortable conversations around intimate skincare.”

Wherever next?

MAA creative scale: 7.5.