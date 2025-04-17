MAA Ad of the Week: Xbox from Droga5

Droga5 in the US and elsewhere keeps shuffling its deck, suggesting it isn’t quite the creative powerhouse (yet) that Accenture hoped for.

At its best though it can still remind us of the power of film, as here for Xbox – employing two esteemed directors in David Fincher and Romain Chassaing. So we venture to ‘Squeakattle’ (possibly one of the worst puns ever), home to a colony of rats marooned in dystopian gloom.

Then, thanks to the good old Xbox, they find they can “wake up to the human inside.”

It’s a bit much when we need a games console to discover we’re human/lighten the gloom. But, as Donald Trump probably hasn’t said yet, it’s a funny old world.

A tale for the times indeed.