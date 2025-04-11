MAA Ad of the Week: Wieden+Kennedy London for Malibu

Malibu isn’t a bright pink drink but it should be – brash and a bit naff – so who better to trumpet its benefits than Brian Cox in a revolting pink suit?

Cox is everywhere in adland these days, thanks to his success in ‘Succession,’ and this, from Wieden+Kennedy London, is one of his better efforts – inviting us to “clock off” from a process-driven world with a foaming tumbler of the coconut liqueur.

Big, brash and thoroughly unbelievable – which is what advertising needs to be sometimes.