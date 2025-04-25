MAA Ad of the Week: Coca-Cola ‘Shadows’ from WPP Open X

It isn’t all sunny skies at WPP but its Open X agency formed for Coca-Cola has been responsible for some important recent high spots and this new Out of Home campaign (which seems to have emerged mostly from Ogilvy) may be a foretaste of better times to come for the ad holding company’s creative line-up (Ogilvy, VML, Grey and AKQA.)

Marking 110 years of the iconic glass bottle.

“Keep it simple, stupid” is usually good advice in ads, especially OOH.