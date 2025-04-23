José Villa: why brands must lead with cultural insights, not just representation

Let’s be clear: culture isn’t just a layer to add to a campaign – it is the strategy. In a fragmented, fast-moving marketplace where consumers are more diverse and discerning than ever, leading with cultural insights is no longer a choice; it’s a business imperative.

Too many brands still equate culture with representation. They cast more diverse talent, translate copy into Spanish or Mandarin, or earmark small budgets for “diverse” audiences. But those efforts, while perhaps well-intentioned, fall short of what today’s multicultural consumers expect—and what the marketplace demands.

True culture-led marketing starts with a deeper question: What is culture?

Culture is more than ethnicity or language. It’s how people see the world. It’s shaped by values, traditions, lived experiences, and social norms. It’s fluid, hyperlocal, and constantly evolving. And when marketing speaks authentically to that deeper layer—when it reflects who people really are and what they care about—it becomes more than just messaging. It becomes connection. Relevance. Trust.



At Sensis, we believe that cultural insights should be the foundation of every marketing strategy. That’s because culture informs behavior, and behavior drives business. And in the United States, those behaviors are increasingly shaped by Hispanic, Black, Asian, and multicultural consumers who now make up nearly half the population. These communities are not just part of the market – they are the growth market.

Leading with cultural insights means leading with these audiences. That’s where many brands hesitate. They worry that targeting specific cultural groups means sacrificing scale. But that’s a myth. In reality, the opposite is true. Culture-led strategies don’t limit your impact – they deepen it. They unlock emotional relevance. They fuel brand love. And they scale because culture travels. What starts with a deep understanding of one audience often resonates with many.

This is the power of cross-cultural marketing.

Cross-cultural marketing uses insights from multicultural audiences as a starting point for broader, scalable marketing strategies. Rather than creating siloed campaigns or forcing a single message across vastly different communities, we build flexible platforms rooted in cultural insight. These platforms adapt across media, audiences, and markets—without losing meaning or authenticity.

This model allows us to serve a more diverse America in a more integrated way. It lets brands tap into culture not just to “check a box,” but to unlock business growth. We’ve seen this work across industries—from healthcare to higher education, from public sector campaigns to Fortune 500 brands. When culture leads, results follow. Measurable, bottom-line results. Not just impressions or likes—but engagement, conversion, and loyalty.

Why does this work? Because culture builds connection. And connection builds brands.

At Sensis, we’re not in the business of just producing ads—we’re in the business of generating results. We integrate strategy, research, creative and media under one roof so our clients don’t have to choose between insight and execution, or scale and authenticity. Our campaigns aren’t just seen—they’re felt. And they move people to act.

Multicultural audiences today have more economic power, more platforms, and more influence than ever before. And they’re holding brands to a higher standard. They expect depth, not decoration. Intent, not just inclusion. That’s the challenge—and the opportunity.

So don’t ask whether investing in culture is worth it. Ask yourself whether you can afford not to. Because in today’s market, culture isn’t a vertical—it’s the operating system. And the brands that lead with culture? They’re the ones that will lead, period.

José Villa is president of Sensis, the largest culture-led agency in the US.