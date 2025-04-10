Joint appointed lead creative agency for Belvoir Farm drinks

Belvoir Farm (apparently pronounced “beeva”), a UK-based company known for its sparkling drinks and cordials, has appointed Joint to develop a new campaign that will work for existing products as well as supporting new product development.

Joint won the brief after a competitive pitch process and now takes over duties for the brand, whose last major ad campaign was in 2022. Created by agency Hell Yeah!, it focused on countryside and community with the tagline “Welcome to our wild.”

Alison Reilly, director of marketing at Belvoir Farm, says: “In Joint, we’ve found an agency with which we already share great chemistry and a strong team fit. They have already demonstrated their ability to build an emotional connection with consumers, and we look forward to seeing what they create for us.”

Lou Fielding, MD at Joint, says: “Belvoir Farm has such a rich and authentic history, with an utter commitment to the quality of their ingredients and products. We are spoiled for choice with the stories we can tell about the brand and we can’t wait to help tell them more widely”.