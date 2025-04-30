It’s time for some new age thinking: IPA tackles youth bias in agencies

Apart from maybe the boss, agencies tend to be full of young people. It’s nothing new, but it’s still worth pointing out that the steady exodus of the over 50s from the industry is draining away an awful lot of talent and experience. Only 8% of people in ad agencies are over 51, compared with 22% in the information and communication sector and 33% of the UK workforce overall.

Women in particular are seen to “slowly shrivel into a little sultana when they turn 50,” to quote Laura Jordan Bambach in the latest Campaign podcast. She goes on to say that if you’re a 60 year-old woman, it’s hard for someone not to “second guess you as a librarian.” Men are similarly belittled over a certain age.

The IPA suggests five strategies for supporting age inclusion:

Design for inclusion Avoid age-based assumptions and join the Age Friendly Workplace Pledge to demonstrate commitment to valuing older workers.

Rethink the commercial model Leaders need to show visible support for a culture that values and retains older, more experienced staff.

Encourage intergenerational collaboration There are five generations in the workplace: Baby boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z. Don’t stereotype them – instead, build intergenerational teams that work across all ages.

Apply empathy and take action Acknowledge diverse experiences across the spectrum, have relevant up to date policies, and track the employment paths of over-45s to help shape better inclusive strategies.

Xavier Rees, CEO of AMV Group and chair of the IPA Talent Group, says: “It’s clear that advertising can’t afford to overlook the value of experience. We know that diverse teams produce better work, and that includes age diversity. Agencies that adapt and invest in the skills of older, more experienced professionals will set themselves up for long-term success. We need to work together as an industry to find better ways of retaining older talent.”

Leila Siddiqi, IPA director of diversity and inclusion, says: “This report is not just about highlighting the challenges older professionals can face; it’s about providing a clear roadmap for how the industry can change. By fostering an inclusive environment where age is seen as an asset, advertising agencies can tap into a wealth of experience that can unlock new opportunities for collaboration, growth, and innovation within the industry.”

When the industry is facing so many challenges, getting rid of expensive older people probably looks like a good option. But it’s worth thinking about ways to accommodate experienced people as part of the workforce rather than watching them slink off into freelancing or leaving the industry entirely.