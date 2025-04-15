Iris turns the horror of the captcha into playful OOH for World ID

World ID is a new way to prove you’re human online, so what a good idea to make fun of its infuriating and notorious rival, the captcha. Who hasn’t been frustrated by endlessly failing to pick out all the zebra crossings or fire hydrants? Those blurry images don’t help either.

Iris’s UK and Singapore offices have together created an OOH “Real world captchas” campaign using oversized grids in front of dreaded captcha hotspots like traffic lights and bikes in Singapore, Berlin and Buenos Aires. Each grid is printed with the message, “there’s a better way to prove you’re human” and a QR link to World ID.

John Patroulis, CMO of Tools for Humanity, a contributor to World ID, says: “World ID is a simple and anonymous proof of humanity built for the age of AI. To make people aware of it, we reminded them just how ridiculous the current method actually is. The best ideas are simple and surprising. With real world captchas, we’re trying to capture attention with something as playful as it is provocative.”

Menno Kluin, global CCO, Iris Worldwide, says: “For years, we’ve tolerated captchas as a necessary evil. This campaign challenges that mindset. We’ve taken something people are used to ignoring online and dropped it into the real world to make it unmissable. It’s a disruptive creative device with a clear message: there’s a better way.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5