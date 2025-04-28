IPA doubles down on diversity with Brixton Finishing School Partnership

There are signs that, in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter and the elevation of diversity as an issue, the ad industry understands the clear benefits of a more inclusive workplace. Maintaining the momentum in difficult financial environment isn’t easy, but the IPA is here to keep driving it forward.

A new partnership between the IPA and Brixton Finishing School – as well as an IPA talent & diversity conference this week – show that the industry body means business. Its Advertising Unlocked programme for schools has joined with the BFS’s ADventure programme, and 75 participating agencies, to reach out to secondary school students across the UK to provide experience and coaching that will educate young people about careers in advertising.

Ally Owen, founder of Brixton Finishing School, says: “The industry won’t evolve by accident. It takes intention, innovation and access. With ADventure as the bridge and the IPA at the helm, we’re creating early engagement that genuinely changes lives and ultimately, changes the face of our industry.”

Leila Siddiqi, the IPA’s director of diversity and inclusion, says: “By combining our industry network with Brixton Finishing School’s expertise in early engagement and in readying students for employment, we’re ensuring that the next generation doesn’t just get to look inside – they thrive once they’re in. This collaboration helps build a stronger, more sustainable talent pipeline that reflects the creativity and diversity our industry needs to stay relevant and future-focused.”