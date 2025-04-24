How new online casinos are using digital marketing to stand out

With an overwhelming number of online casino sites being available to players, the immediate challenge for any new platform entering the sector is getting noticed. With so many casinos offering much the same service on the surface, and even the same games by leading providers, what can a new online casino do to get themselves ahead of the pack?

The obvious answer is to turn to marketing, and being an online platform, using digital marketing to appeal to new customers is a strong route to go down. Carving out a brand that gets noticed as well as ensuring that things like promotional offers get out there to attract people to click through to the platform is an essential strategy in a fiercely competitive market.

But even well-established online casinos do their fair share of digital marketing as well, so even this becomes a potentially big hurdle for newer startups. How do new platforms tackle this challenge of trying to stand out from the crowd?

Are new online casinos safe?

One of the most commonly asked questions about new online casinos is whether they are safe. Because there are so many major, well-established gambling platforms already out there, why would players entertain the idea of joining and playing at one that is relatively new?

As with established sites, new platforms have to undergo a licensing process to operate within a certain jurisdiction. This is something that new players should look for before joining any online casino, because it means that they have met certain checks and balances.

It’s a good idea to use a platform like askgamblers.com when looking around for new or established casino platforms to play at, because it provides extensive lists and reviews new operators that have been tried and tested by experts who have looked at areas like payment methods, licensing and game selection.

New online casinos can be just as safe as established ones, and sometimes they bring the benefits of fresh and innovative game selections and newer promotional models too.

The personalization plan

Online casinos have the opportunity to not just offer a more personalized experience for players but also make them hyper-personalized – and this is largely thanks to the rapid growth of AI. With processes made quicker and simpler for online casinos to be able to target individual players, marketing plans have received a massive boost.

Why is personalization a big deal? It’s because generic promotions can be wasteful in terms of cost and resources. There is no way that a particular promotion is going to appeal to every single customer that a casino has. So, instead of targeting each individual with a promotion that will best suit their playing style, promotional marketing can be a lot more effective.

This is all achieved by the deep analysis of player behavior. Everything from what deposits are made to the genre of games being played, the type of bets and the length of playing sessions are all analyzed by AI to allow things like specific bonuses to reach a player, based on their preferences and usual betting amounts.

Timing is another key factor in this, because if there’s a player who typically plays between 1am and 3pm, for example, a casino sending out a promotion in that period will likely reap more rewards than sending the same message out in the evening.

Keeping it interactive

New online casinos are also under some pressure to break the traditional mold of advertising to get noticed. Instead of the usual methods like banner ads, SMS messages and hoping that emails don’t just end up in someone’s junk folder, new approaches have to be unveiled.

This is where creatively fresh ideas like interactive quizzes and mini-games pop up. These are much more engaging for players to immediately click on, so the operator is far more likely to generate leads from them.

Gamification of offers is a powerful method of modern marketing, and an area where this features strongly is in social media, which has become an irreplaceable channel of marketing opportunities for businesses.

Covering all the bases

It’s hard to imagine any business thriving in the modern age without some kind of social media presence. Newer platforms have to try everything they can to leverage their positions across as many of the social media platforms as possible.

It can be a very strong way to not just get noticed but also to drive interaction. The greater the volume of interaction that a casino brand gets on social media, the more likely it is to turn into new leads.

From running promotions and sparking discussion to posting updates about services, social media gives companies plenty of ways to reach a new audience. This has a big impact on brand building as well, because the longer a new casino is on social media, the greater their recognition and brand awareness is likely to be.

Strategic partnerships

Becoming relevant and staying relevant in such a crowded industry is a tough thing for any new startup. There’s nothing inherently different from a player’s perspective of a new casino site with 1,000+ games compared to a long-established site also with 1,000+ titles – at least not on the surface.

This opens the door a little for newer online casino sites to get competitive and reach an audience. Forming strategic partnerships through sponsorship and brand ambassadors is another way that new online casinos can get themselves noticed out there.

Innovative partnerships with content creators and influencers still remain something of an untapped source for promotion, but could be valuable to tap into as long as things stay within the regulatory advertising framework. But building the right connections with the relevant people for sponsored content can really give casinos an advantage over traditional marketing methods.

Grabbing every opportunity

A new online casino has to grab every opportunity to grow its business. It’s a tough industry in which to try and stand out, particularly when competing against sites that have the advantage of having been around for years.

This is where innovative and new ways of thinking about marketing can help to try and slice through the noise and hit the right note when it comes to making an impression on potential new customers.