Heineken and the industry’s love-hate relationship with social media

Cannes Lions has released its speaker schedule and the whole week is packed with creator events, one of which is hosted by Heineken. Here, however, the beer brand is telling us to get off social media.

The contradictions continue. Le Pub’s new global campaign for Heineken holds on to the old-fashioned, big film concept, but still relies on social media stars to deliver its message: get off your phones and into the pub. How convincing is it, when the influencers’ paydays rely on audiences to keep scrolling?

Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken, says: “This campaign is a gentle reminder that stepping away from our screens can lead to more refreshing and meaningful social experiences, and help us feel less overwhelmed by the constant notifications on our phones. Working with creators – who are by their nature always online – to highlight the solution may seem ironic, but they too realise it’s about balance.”

Bruno Bertelli, global CEO LePub, CCO LePub Worldwide, says: “By partnering with Joe Jonas and creators who embody the balance between digital presence and real-life connections, we made it clear that authentic moments are born when we disconnect. Who better than those immersed in the digital space to deliver this message in such an impactful way? True connections are made when we’re present, not distracted by our phones.”

There was a real-life event to launch the campaign, at which US singer Joe Jonas, who features in the ad, took the opportunity to promote his new single – probably relying on the audience dutifully filming his performance to spread the world on social.

Despite the contradictions it’s a good campaign and the communal drinking really does look like a lot more fun than the deserted, dystopian streets – although most of us knew that anyway. Created with social media agency Billion Dollar Boy and PR agency The Romans.

MAA creative scale: 7