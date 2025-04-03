Harry’s goes for drama but it’s still a wet shave

Does anyone (blokes anyway) require a close wet shave these days? Seemingly they do as the global market is estimated at $80bn and growing although it’s undoubtedly a trickier market these days. Unilever gave up the ghost with Dollar Shave Club, selling it to private equity and rival DTC brand Harry’s is now owned by Gillette rival Wilkinson Sword. P&G’s Gillette, of course, is still telling us “it’s the best a man can get,” forcing the many sports stars and presenters on its books to keep wet-shaving away even though in real life they probably wouldn’t (or don’t.)

Harrys has changed tack from its value proposition with a global campaign from Zulu Alpha Kilo advising us that being a “rugged man of mystery” takes more than a shave.

Why doesn’t it work as well as it should? The ambition’s there but it’s too arch – you know from the off that they’re having you on. Perhaps they should re-cut the film and play it back to front.

MAA creative scale: 4.