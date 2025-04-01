Hannah Maude: Will AI enhance or erode human intelligence?

How do we get the best out of AI without eroding human intelligence? As AI reshapes our world, this question is precisely what we should be asking.

AI made my own career journey possible by enhancing not only my human skills but my productivity too, helping me move from commercial and digital roles in the FMCG sector to an AI education start-up. In workshops, people’s imaginations light up when they understand more about AI’s potential: if you think it’s solely for efficiency, you are missing the point.

AI in advertising: the power and the pitfalls

When applied to a meaningful problem, AI can have immense creative impact. Pedigree won a Cannes Grand Prix 2024 award for its AI-driven campaign ‘Adoptable,’ and then there was O2’s Daisy, the AI-Granny outwitting scammers.

But algorithms can never be “set and forget.” It’s risky to rely on automation and algorithms: they need continuous monitoring and fresh thinking. What might deliver strong results one day may go awry the next, which is why Boston Consulting Group recommends allocating 70% of resources to people and processes when implementing new technology.

AI fails with poor human oversight

You can’t place blind trust in machines. Last year, I found a Father’s Day campaign and a new product launch living long after the intended end date because they had been set to auto-renew. If companies see only the benefits and not the risks, the errors that arise from the use of AI and ineffective processes will damage brand perception and consumer experience.

AI tools also amplify our intentions, whether good or bad. Channel Nine Australia faced backlash after airing a doctored image of a female politician with an enhanced chest and exposed midriff. While they blamed AI for the alteration, Adobe (whose AI platform they used) were quick to point out that AI doesn’t edit autonomously or make editorial decisions—humans do.

Learning how to think in the AI age

AI it only knows what it knows – which might seem a huge amount – but it has not had your unique life experience. When you use an AI assistant with a specific goal in mind, in an area you have unique knowledge of, it (reassuringly) misses the mark. This is important to know – learning where AI’s capabilities are limited.

In a previous business I implemented an “AI Squad” to encourage AI adoption and testing. Early on we found AI was eliminating the “blank page problem”—helping team members overcome initial uncertainty or procrastination on new projects.

AI is shaped by us: proactive vs passive

Unlike previous technologies, AI learns from us. The way to solve our legitimate concerns is to leverage human values, human intelligence and the drive we have to improve the world around us. You could argue that this is a moment in history where human intelligence and consciousness is in fact needed more than ever.

When diverse minds collaborate, solutions strengthen. Unlocking human intelligence across all demographics creates compound benefits we can’t afford to miss.

Smart moves forward

The competitive landscape is shifting. Just as social media created new categories of influencers and brands, AI will transform how we reach every segment of society. Those who ensure diverse voices guide that implementation will win. AI tools can’t determine their fate—we do. The doers will become the leaders, creating not one breakthrough but thousands of discoveries with the potential to unlock something far greater than individual productivity. The only limit is our imagination.

AI action plan

Engage with purpose — Use AI tools with a clear objective in mind from a problem to a passion project

Challenge your imagination – Look to outside examples to inspire your own AI journey

Learn from failures — In AI, disappointments provide the deepest insights, share the learnings you make as you test out AI tools across use cases.

Find your community — Connect with others who share your values around the future and AI

Prioritise human-AI collaboration — Focus where human creativity and AI capabilities truly enhance each other

Hannah Maude is the founder of Fire Up Skills. She was speaking at VCCP’s Women+AI event.