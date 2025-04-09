Daredevil cats hang tight for Dreamies in adam&eveDDB TV spot

A couple of weeks ago Dreamies’ cats were invading outdoor spaces, and now the fearless felines are clinging to a speeding truck carrying their favourite snacks.

The spot by adam&eveDDB, which was directed by Aircastle through Smuggler, continues in the same humorous vein as the OOH launch. It features a herd of unruly CGI cats who take their Dreamies very seriously indeed.

Melodie Nye, chief growth officer, Mars Pet Nutrition Europe, said: “This full-funnel campaign shares hilarious stories at every touchpoint, showing just how far cats will go to get their paws on our products.”

Ben Stilitz and Colin Booth, creative directors at adam&eveDDB, added: “As any cat owner can attest, cats will do anything to get their paws on Dreamies treats. Our new spot dramatises this simple truth in ludicrously epic and action-packed style.”

The work is launching across multiple European markets including the UK, Poland, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and will roll out globally later this year.

Fast and fierce, just like real cats.

MAA creative scale: 8