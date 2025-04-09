Coca-Cola and WPP hit AI gold with new ‘classic’ campaign

AI has been put to good use in this new global campaign for Coca-Cola from WPP Open X and VML New York, which celebrates the brand’s place in literary history.

The tech has been brought in to do the tedious work of scanning the books of thousands of acclaimed authors to pinpoint any Coke references. From there, WPP has come to a deceptively old-fashioned campaign that majors on a typewriter. A page of monochrome text is reproduced with the words “Coca-Cola” brought to life in a contrasting, colourful red logo.

Islam EIDessouky, global vice president creative strategy and content at Coca-Cola, said: “Coca-Cola’s presence in classic literature is a testament to its enduring cultural impact. This campaign is the embodiment of our Real Magic ethos, celebrating those magical moments in fiction where Coca-Cola is a familiar presence in timeless stories.”

Rafael Pitanguy, deputy global CCO at VML, said: “Coca-Cola has always been more than a beverage – it’s a cultural icon that naturally finds its way into the stories we love. With “Classic” we’re honouring that legacy by bringing its literary presence to life in a way that feels both nostalgic and fresh.”

WPP might have lost Coca-Cola’s media business to Publicis, but creatively it’s looking strong. They have shown a refreshing bravery when it comes to new tech and, as you’d expect, the results are mixed. The global “Masterpiece” campaign was a success, whereas the AI Christmas spot was not (at least it wasn’t with the ad community – customers may well have loved it).

This latest campaign is simple but true. If we go back to the days before we were all worrying about HFSS foods, Coca-Cola does own a place in culture, so why not turn it to their advantage? The books covered include The Shining by Stephen King, Extreme Metaphors by JG Ballard and A House for Mr Biswas by VS Naipaul.

Nostalgic and fresh at the same time. Plus it’s good to see authors as influencers.

MAA creative scale: 8.5