Can Uncommon and the BBC boost US-UK relations?

One-shot takes are having a moment. Netflix’s Adolescence and Apple’s The Studio have experimented with the technique recently, now it’s advertising’s turn.

Uncommon Creative Studios has been brought in to promote the BBC’s BritBox in the US, and here’s a single, 14-hour long take sped up into a minute and a half. The idea is to show the craft that goes into making some of the best British drama by taking a behind-the-scenes chance to “See it differently.”

Diana Pessin, chief marketing officer at BritBox, says: “In a streaming era where viewers are often algorithmically shepherded into predictable lanes, we offer a taste of something different. With See It Differently, we are not only challenging misconceptions about what ‘British’ television is, but demonstrating to viewers that the depth and craftsmanship they crave in great television are all part of the British television experience.”

Nils Leonard, co-founder at Uncommon, says: “An unspoken truth of any creative act is that the endeavour of a project can be as powerful as the finished article, you can feel the work, in the work. In an age where any image can be made in a matter of seconds with AI — we choose to return to the classic techniques in cinema craft to showcase the very best of British entertainment on BritBox.”

Nicos Livesey, director at BlinkInk, says: “We wanted to capture that thrill of watching something unfold in real time, where every element — performance, camera movement, costume, make-up — has to align perfectly. It’s a testament to the skill and dedication of everyone involved, and a reminder of why real, tangible filmmaking still has the power to mesmerise.”

The US streaming market is competitive and BritBox needs to take its US audience (currently a respectable 4m vs 67m for Netflix) more mainstream if it’s going to help the BBC’s financial situation. The craft route isn’t an obvious one, but some Americans are probably craving something less superficial right now and the UK needs all the soft power it can get. Directed by Nicos Livesey through BlinkInk.

MAA creative scale: 7