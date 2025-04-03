Brothers & Sisters Sports Club wins Castore

Brothers & Sisters’ new sports division Sports Club has won British challenger sports brand Castore in which Andy Murray is an investor. Brothers & Sisters Sports Club witill work on the business with the agency’s new AI studio.

Castore CMO Kev McFadyen says: “Castore’s rapid rise has been driven in part by our partnerships with some of the world’s most iconic teams and athletes – and we take great pride in seeing them wear the Wings on their chest. Brothers & Sisters understood the power of these partnerships from the outset, and impressed us with a creative idea that is emotive, simple and beautifully executed through AI.”

Sports Club MD Steph Hobart says: “Castore is on a mission to be the best, and with insatiable energy and ambition. Brothers & Sisters Sports Club was created for challenges like this. It’s an amazing time to partner with Castore and help unlock the potential in their brand using our creative and AI skills.”