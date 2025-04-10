Brave Bison’s SocialChain buys News UK influencer agency

Influencer marketing is seen as the current secret sauce by an increasing number of marketers – including Unilever and now, it seems, Lloyds Bank which says it’s abandoning advertising.

News UK’s The Fifth influencer marketing agency (journalism is often referred to as the ‘fourth estate’) is being sold to marketing and technology group Brave Bison for a reported £7.6m. It will operate alongside Brave Bison’s social strategy and creative practice SocialChain. News UK will retain an interest and become a top ten shareholder in £11m revenue Brave Bison.

The Fifth works for YouTube, UKTV, FOX Entertainment, Tommee Tippee, The Times and SamsungTV.

SocialChain CEO Jacinta Faul says: “The Fifth bring deep expertise, an enviable client roster and serious strategic nous to bolster SocialChain’s influencer ambitions at a pivotal point in our growth. I can’t wait to work with Olly (Lewis, The Fifth founder and CEO) and his talented team to lead the industry into a new era of innovation in social and influencer marketing.”

Lewis (above with Faul) says: “Joining forces with Brave Bison and SocialChain gives The Fifth the perfect environment and partner to scale without losing sight of our mission: putting creators and culture at the centre of marketing. Together, we’re primed to build a more connected, tech-enabled service for our clients and a future-facing model for social and influencer marketing. It’s been an incredible six years building a market-leading team and reputation, and I couldn’t be more excited for the next chapter.”

This is an updated version of an earlier story.