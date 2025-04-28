Anything is Possible’s Tom Stanton: my Top Tips for Cannes

Apple – Designed on the iPad (Paris + Marseille Summer 2024)

Championing French sports and artists in one, flaunting iPad design chops and stealing the Olympic spotlight without being an official sponsor – no wonder Apple won the 2025 Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the year. Landrein feels like he has been everywhere in the past twelve months, and it’s hard to see the judges being able to resist that kind of aura.

Netflix – Squid Game Season Two Partnerships

Netflix went all out for partnerships to support season two of its all-conquering series, partnering with Duolingo to add Squid Game specific terms into Korean learning challenges, releasing a Puma T7 tracksuit in limited drops, and skins and challenges in Call of Duty that reflected Squid Games’ intensity. It’s proper world building stuff that gives hardcore fans endless reasons to keep engaged, amplify the message and reach audiences who might not otherwise be into ultraviolent, satirical South Korean dystopias.

Cadbury’s – Made To Share

A great example of making the medium the message, in this case Cadbury’s used some smart packaging design that embodies the brand platform ‘generosity’ with playfulness and humour. One of those ideas that’s so good, you can’t believe it hadn’t been done before.

Tom Stanton is strategy director, Anything is Possible.