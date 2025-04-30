Andrew Scott is ‘Quite the find’ for Mother’s Run Deep

Mother’s Run Deep leans into the entertainment side of its “sports and entertainment” remit with a new film for Redbreast Irish Whiskey featuring everyone’s favourite actor, Andrew Scott (of Ripley and Fleabag fame).

Scott, an Irishman, is on a mission to discover new things, and a glass of Redbreast hits the spot where horror movies and nouvelle cuisine fail. The entertainment tie-up is that Redbreast is the sponsor of the “Unhidden” short film competition, run in partnership with SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Andrew Scott said: “I’m delighted to be partnering with Redbreast on this campaign to encourage creativity and discovery worldwide. It’s been really fun to be part of, especially given their initiative to encourage filmmakers of the future, whose voices need to be supported now more than ever.”

Nodjame Fouad, CEO at Redbreast maker Irish Distillers, said: “Through our exciting partnership with the immensely talented Andrew Scott, we invite whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers alike to explore the art of discovery — a journey that celebrates craftsmanship, character, and the timeless stories found in every drop of Redbreast.”

It’s a strongly Irish affair, including production by Irish actor/writer/director etc Sharon Horgan’s Merman Branded.

Hard to go wrong with Andrew Scott at the helm.

MAA creative scale: 6.5