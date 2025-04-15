Andrew King: the future of television: where creativity meets technology

Television has come a long way since John Logie Baird’s demonstration at Selfridges department store in 1925. What began as a novelty has become the most influential medium in history, shaping culture, politics, and commerce for generations.

But the most significant evolution is happening right now. The transition from broadcast and cable to internet-delivered television represents the most fundamental shift in the medium’s hundred-year history. As someone who has spent their career at the intersection of technology and media, I find this moment exhilarating.

From Channels to Experiences

Television’s future isn’t just about content delivery, it’s about reimagining the entire viewing experience. We’re witnessing a convergence of traditional television’s emotional impact with digital’s precision and interactivity.

A few years ago, networks were bottlenecks to distribution. You wouldn’t even pitch shows without distribution deals in place, and brands were very influential in those decisions. With streaming’s rise, that power dynamic has completely flipped. Now distributors are hunting for content, and creators have unprecedented freedom.

This shift raises a fascinating question that I often discuss with colleagues: Will television eventually look more like YouTube or maintain the curated, lean-back experience of platforms like Peacock? This existential question will define the industry’s next decade.

The Creative Renaissance in Advertising

The importance of creativity in digital advertising cannot be overstated. Industry research consistently shows that 80% of marketers consider creative quality crucial to marketing effectiveness, and 86% of a brand’s sales lift from advertising is attributed to the quality of the creative.

Traditional TV ads were constrained by format and measurement limitations. Now, with advanced AI and creative technology, we can deliver personalized, interactive experiences that resonate with viewers while providing measurable results for advertisers.

Data-Driven, Privacy-First

Television’s future will be increasingly data-driven, but with an important distinction from earlier digital advertising approaches. Streaming wasn’t originally ad-supported, which means we’re now reverse-engineering ad solutions while navigating an increasingly privacy-conscious environment.

Leveraging AI and Machine Learning solutions that don’t rely on third-party cookies will be imperative to thrive. Extending this type of innovation to CTV is essential as this approach allows for the delivery of precise targeting while respecting viewer privacy. A balance that will be essential for television’s future success.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, I see several trends shaping television’s evolution:

More interactivity: Television will incorporate more integrated internet functionality, enabling viewers to engage with content in new ways. This includes shoppable ads, interactive storytelling, and second-screen experiences.

AI-driven personalization: Much like how streaming platforms recommend content, advertising will become increasingly personalized through AI, delivering more relevant messages to viewers.

Creative format innovation: Beyond traditional 15 and 30-second spots, we’ll see entirely new ad formats designed specifically for the streaming environment. At TripleLift, our in-show placements and enhanced spots are just the beginning.

Outcome-based measurement: Attribution and outcomes will lead the charge as television moves beyond awareness to drive measurable business results.

The organizations that thrive in this new era will be those that understand the delicate balance between creative impact and technological precision. They’ll respect viewers’ experiences while helping brands tell compelling stories that drive business outcomes.

The key to this transformation—redefining role of creative in digital advertising is bridging the gap between quality creative, advanced technology and consumer-friendly ad experiences.

Television’s next century promises to be even more revolutionary than its first. For advertisers, publishers, and viewers alike, the best is yet to come.

Andrew King is GM and Product Lead CTV at TripleLift.