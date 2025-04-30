Amy Fasey of Havas: my Top Tips for Cannes

I feel like we don’t need a crystal ball for Cannes this year… there’s some standout work which I will eat my hat (or a useless crystal ball) if they don’t win.

First up, D(AI)SY – The scam fighting bot

I’m normally of the opinion that AI and creativity aren’t the best of bedfellows, but god, this is a fantastic example of a proper creative use of the tech. What I love is the way it hacks the problem and turns it on its head, while also giving consumers a way to fight back against an issue blighting their mobiles (and wallets). A nice way for the network to show their concern about the issue, too.

BritBox – See it Differently

The craft on this is just incredible. And the best part is, not only is it made so gorgeously, but it also highlights the (often unconsidered) work the creative industry puts into making films and TV. Every time I’ve watched it, I notice something new – and I’m sure it’ll be hobbling home from Cannes with a big haul.

Pampers OOH

I’m such a massive fan of the return to simplicity across OOH this year. There are some cracking contenders in the category … yet Pampers have pipped it to the mark for me with these beautiful ads of sleeping babies. It cleverly shows the product benefits of non-leaky nappies that see babies through the night, without a single word, just a simple zzz.

CALM – Missed Birthdays

I said to myself I wouldn’t bet on a charity piece of work, as there definitely seems to be a shift away from awarding that ‘type’ of work (for bad or for good, you decide). However, I just couldn’t help myself with this one and had to chuck it in under a bonus 4th choice. Every balloon represents a young person who has lost their life to suicide. It’s so simple and visually arresting, yet with a clever twist, by using something usually so joyous to represent something so haunting.

I, for one, love hacking the system. So, for my final choice and the ‘one that’s got no chance, but I like it’ – it’s the Australian Open.

When they couldn’t get the streaming rights to show the tennis grand slam earlier on in January, they recreated the match live using Wii-like characters. I’m normally a loyal Wimbledon watcher, but this made me tune in, just for the cheekiness of it all.

Amy Fasey is associate creative director, Havas London.