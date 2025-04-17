All killer, no filler. HBO Max gets the Special treatment for ANZ launch

Max is launching in Australia, bringing with it some of the best TV and films from HBO and Warner Brothers – a whole premium content playground for agency Special to play in.

The “All killer no filler” campaign puts Max in a battle with other streaming platforms – and guess who wins? The doctored clips from famous films demonstrate Max’s dominance in no uncertain terms – cleverly showcasing its content in the process. Barbie, Harry Potter, Matrix and Game of Thrones are among the famous films to get the Special treatment.

The Succession version is too much for YouTube, it seems, but you can see it here.

MAA creative scale: 9