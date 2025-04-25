Adam&eveDDB tries night moves for Aviva

Another natty ad from adam&eveDDB for insurer Aviva (now also set to be the proud owner of Direct Line.)

Showing how Aviva gets you there – even in the dead of night when your car breaks down, even if you look like a burglar.

Directed by Novemba via Academy.

Aviva head of marketing communications Sarah Leccacorvi says: “We’re thrilled with ‘The Night Job’ advert. It showcases our onward journey offering a story that strikes just the right balance between anticipation and light-hearted humour, in a category where it’s notoriously difficult to stand out.”

Be interesting to see A&E go head-to-head with VCCP, recently chosen to handle Direct Line and sister brands Churchill and Green Flag.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.