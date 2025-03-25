WPP scores triple whammy with WARC Effectiveness win

Does winning the most ad awards make you the best, most creative, most effective or demonstrate that you’re bigger and better at entering awards?

It’s noteworthy that the WARC awards tend to go to the big battalions: advertisers as well as agencies. We’ve had WARC’s Creative and Media 100s, now it’s time for the Effectiveness 100 (Ascential’s WARC now owns the Effies too.) And once again it’s WPP in top spot, making it a triple whammy for the British-based holding company.

McDonald’s did well. After playing second fiddle to rival Burger King for years in the awards stakes it’s both top brand and advertiser.

Here are all of the categories.

WPP CEO Mark Read says: “Securing the WARC triple crown underscores the talent and dedication of our teams. These rankings emphasise our commitment to delivering creative and innovative ideas that drive tangible results and growth for our clients. It’s a proud moment to see so many of our agencies recognised globally for their outstanding work.”