Women as heroes and victims: Ancestry and Women’s Aid for IWD

Weber Shandwick has created a campaign to share Ancestry.com’s clever idea for International Women’s Day, celebrating historic milestones and offering free access over the weekend.

The genealogy platform is promoting a new addition to the site: 1921 Census of England and Wales, which was the first to include the names and addresses of women’s employers.

House 337, meanwhile, brings us back down to earth with a new push to raise awareness of domestic abuse for charity Women’s Aid. “The monster who came to tea” is a story about domestic abuse, presented as an animated children’s tale narrated by actor Anne-Marie Duff.

It’s part of a campaign to pressure the government for more funding as they head into the spring spending review. Got to be worth a try.