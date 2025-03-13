Wimbledon appoints VCCP to serve up its global ambitions

VCCP has won the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s global creative account. The organiser of the Wimbledon Championships has ambitions to build its popularity around the world and keep tennis fans engaged outside of the competition fortnight, when it reaches around 2 billion social media impressions.

Incumbent McCann, which has held the business since 2016, declined to repitch. VCCP is thought to have won out over Uncommon Creative Studios in a final head to head pitch.

It’s a meaty brief for VCCP, whose positioning as the “global challenger network” will be put to the test. The summer 2025 Wimbledon campaign campaign content will be syndicated to television networks around the world including the UK, North America and LATAM, Europe, MENA, India, Australia, Japan, China, and South Africa.

Usama Al-Qassab, marketing and commercial director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, said: “We are delighted to be working with VCCP as our creative agency of record to develop the global campaign for The Championships and continue to invest back into the UK’s creative community.”

Michael Sugden, CEO at VCCP, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to define a new creative story for one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. We are incredibly proud and excited to have the responsibility for this in 2025 and beyond.”