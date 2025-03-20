Will adam&eveDDB’s new global effort for Puma put it back on a high?

US consumers seem to be reining in spending as they wake up to the Trump dawn, bad news for European companies also facing a bizarre collection of tariffs from the new regime. Zara owner Inditex and Puma are among those forecasting a slowdown.

Puma seems to have lost ground against an increasing number of competitors and adam&eveDDB is on the case to help restore its fortunes with a new global campaign majoring unashamedly on running. Sports brands these days are mostly as much about fashion as sport. Running in Pumas gives you a high, it seems.

Tricky one this: it’s global so it has to major on images and music, which, in this case, seems a suitable ear-worm contender. Likely to dent Nike and Adidas and all the others?

Jury’s out.

MAA creative scale: 6.