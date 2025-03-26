When everyone’s ditching DEI, what happens next?

What do you do when Donald Trump has you in his sights? It’s a problem that US diversity, equity and inclusion specialists are wrestling with now that even straightforward words like “female,” “women,” “historically” and “victims” are officially considered problematic.

The answer for some businesses, like Google, Amazon, Meta, Paramount, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola, has been to roll back DEI policies. But while their dramatic u-turns have attracted all the publicity, plenty of employers are quietly finding clever ways to circumvent Trump’s executive orders.

In the process, a new vocabulary and a new acronym – FAIR (fairness, access, inclusion and representation) – are injecting fresh energy into former DEI initiatives which, let’s face it, were in need of a reset. DEI had become less about creating change and more about ticking boxes: one-off workshops, a performative approach and an over-reliance on burnt out volunteers had already created a backlash against it.

FAIR is outlined by Lily Zheng in the Harvard Business Review. She gives the example of an introverted person who is often spoken over in meetings. A 50-minute lunch event on “the power of introverts” attended by a handful of people is not going to help. Introverts are better supported by receiving meeting agendas ahead of time, and by managers with good meeting facilitation skills.

The goals are the same but the emphasis is on outcomes rather than intentions; debiasing systems rather than “fixing” individuals, and communicating the win-win value of this work rather than giving in to zero-sum narratives.

Valeria Piaggio, global head of inclusive growth at Kantar’s Sustainable Transformation Practice, says: “I think most companies are changing their vocabulary without making a big announcement. It’s important to note that the political climate does not reflect the average consumer. Based on our studies, people want inclusion in their lives and they want it from brands as well. It’s even more important in the many places where people experience discrimination while they are out shopping.”

Piaggio adds: “The reason most people voted for the current administration had nothing to do with rejecting inclusion and more to do with the economy and a sense of security around immigration and borders. The fact that some other issues are now at the top of the agenda is puzzling to them. And the prices are not going down.”

A backlash against companies that roll back DEI is already having an impact. Target, which made a rather abrupt volte face on 24th January, has seen a traffic slump ever since. For the week beginning March 10th, foot traffic fell 7.1% year on year.

In the end, it’s about better business sense. Piaggio says: “Most companies understand that they need diversity and an inclusive culture in order to be more competitive. You need employees who understand different cultural influences and segments, and you need to be able to communicate in a way that aligns with the values and beliefs of different audiences and generations.”

Piaggio points to the Hispanic market, which is growing disproportionately compared to other groups in the US – not just in terms of buying power but also in terms of shaping the culture. If you don’t have connections to that community, you aren’t going to be able to respond to this kind of cultural shift.

FAIR is not all cloak-and-dagger DEI: some companies, including Costco, Chase and Nasdaq, are brave enough to restate their commitment to the cause.

Piaggio concludes: “[The BLM movement in] 2020 was a loud awakening for the need to embrace diversity and change, but maybe we didn’t think enough about how that makes others feel. Inclusion is a delicate balancing act. Equity was one of the words that went first because it creates most friction: when you reach out to empower groups that are under-represented, those who are part of the status quo or think they are entitled to those positions feel threatened. You need to make sure everyone understands why we need that diversity, and that one person’s opportunity doesn’t have to hurt someone else. Merit is still the driving force.”