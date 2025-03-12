VCCP tops the new business league and hires six new creatives

When your agency is top of the AAR’s new business rankings for the sixth year in a row, even AI isn’t going to do all the work for you. VCCP, which won 34 accounts last year (14 more than Uncommon at number two), has hired six new creatives to help spread the load and accommodate recent wins like Direct Line Group, Hovis and Co-op.

Charli Camber and Laura Saraiva join as associate creative directors from VML (which came third in the new business rankings). Two new senior creative teams have also been recruited: Lance Boreham and Tom Dyson from Isabel; and Jack Snell and Joe Lovett, who return to VCCP after a stint at BMB.

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, CCOs at VCCP, said: “One of the best things about this job is bringing in brilliant creative minds to make work that not only we love, but the world does too. They’re all fearless thinkers who push boundaries, and we’re chuffed to have them here helping us make work that properly populates culture.”

The picture implies that they’ve all come directly from their previous offices, still carrying with their favourite desk trinkets and ready to get to work. Good to have some positive people news for a change.