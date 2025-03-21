Uncommon glories in the ugliness of Quaker porridge oats

After hijacking London Fashion Week with its own brand of “oat couture,” represented by the world’s ugliest dress, Uncommon Creative Studio is back with a fly posting campaign to celebrate the ugly beige mess that is porridge for breakfast.

The copywriters have had a lot of fun thinking of every possible insult to draw attention to the “deliciously ugly” reality of Quaker Oats.

Scott Dungate, CCO at Uncommon, said: “We designed these humorous posters to push Quaker’s ‘Deliciously Ugly’ campaign to its limits, following on from the iconic but hideous ‘Porridge Dress’ at London Fashion week. The headlines channelled the many ‘ugly-isms’ found in British slang, and redirected them to our bowls of admittedly ugly but delicious oats.”

It’s a brave – and eye-catching – move for Quaker to keep it real in a world where social media is so fond of presenting very ordinary meals as things of beauty and deliciousness.

MAA creative scale: 7

Here’s the ugly dress, for reference