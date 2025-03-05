This year, women are getting angry on #IWD

International Women’s Day has become a bit of a “hun” fest of late. It’s all women congratulating themselves – and each other – for being so “empowered” and part of the “sisterhood.”

So it’s good this year to see that women are getting angry again, even though it’s not good that there’s still so much to be angry about. These three examples of IWD campaigns have a clear message in service of a real cause rather than profile raising.

Clemenger BBDO in Australia gets angry about the big corporations who ask women to speak for free at IWD events every year.

Forsman & Bodenfors has teamed up with charity Beyond Equality (which works with men to promote positive masculinity) to encourage conversation around women’s safety. This one cleverly references the viral moment from The Graham Norton Show when Saoirse Ronan calls out Eddie Redmayne and Paul Mescal on their ignorance of just how threatened women feel, most of the time.

AMV BBDO and Refuge have created an installation experience for London’s Outernet experience space in London (as well as digital OOH) that highlights the red flags around coercive control.