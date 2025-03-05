Spain’s Burns mines Old Spice ad history for new pirate epic

Seems you have to go to Spain for some fun these days. Recently we’ve had LOLA Mullenlowe for Unilever’s Axe and now it’s indie agency Burns, which began in social media, with a new film epic for P&G’s Old Spice. ‘Unbelievably Long-Lasting it can only be Old Spice’, is set to run in 40 countries across Europe and central Asia.

So we have a jeopardy scenario amid some suitably smelly pirates. There’s even, referencing Old Spice’s finest, a nod to Isaiah Mustafa’s celebrated white horse.

P&G’s Enric Jiménez Prat says: “Advertising for this category doesn’t have to be basic or boring, and our role as Old Spice historically has been to elevate it, moving it from just advertising to entertainment. I believe this is what the new campaign is doing.“

Burns co-CEO Carla Alexander says: “Creating an international campaign for a brand like Old Spice has been both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase and prove the immense talent we have at the agency.”

Nice work if you can get it.

MAA creative scale: 8.