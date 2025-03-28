Phones are like oxygen: O2 is ‘essential for living’ in new brand platform

It’s a difficult time to be advertising mobile phones, especially when there are kids involved. With the Netflix documentary Adolescence dominating the cultural conversation, the detrimental impact of online life is causing a lot of people to look at their phones more warily, for a moment at least.

VCCP’s new brand platform for O2, on the other hand, is all about the joy, liberation and connection that the internet can bring, starting from the very moment you are born.

Rachel Swift, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O 2 , said: “O2 has always been about more than just connectivity – it’s about being there for the moments that matter most in life. Essential for living’ reflects the role O2 plays in enabling unforgettable experiences, from the enjoyment of a concert or the joy of travel… celebrating all the good things in life, made better by O2”

David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP, added: “O2, like oxygen, is essential to our lives. Initially, it was about staying connected with those we love. Now, it’s how we unlock a Lime bike, catch a gig or grab a burger afterwards. O2 is the means that lets us navigate our lives – our sat nav, our diaries, our photo albums. It enables those experiences that make life richer. This new platform is a celebration of what the O2 name stands for and the role it plays in giving us the freedom to live life to the fullest.”

The ad itself is very watchable, and while robot Bubl seems to have gone, Sean Bean is still doing the voiceover. Echoes of WCRS’ original Orange launch ad, with the inspirational tone and the insistent beat in the background. Just don’t leave that baby alone with a phone for too long.

