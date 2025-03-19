Pedro Pascal turns up the volume for Apple AirPods 4

Apple has brought in actor Pedro Pascal – just ahead of a new season of his Netflix show The Last of Us – to dance his way through a demo of its AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.

Well, it’s more than a demo – it’s an emotional dream sequence that flips between misery and joy to show how the power of music and dance can help you get over a bad time. It’s a colourful lesson in the unavoidable ups and downs of life, if we needed it, and it goes on for a full five and a half minutes.

The film, by TBWA Media Arts Lab, is directed by Spike Jonze on his second outing with Apple after the excellent HomePod “Welcome Home” film in 2018. The choreographer Tanisha Scott is known for her work with Rihanna, Drake and Beyoncé.

Another powerful ad from Apple and an impressive turn from Pascal. Good to know this kind of work is still being made.

MAA creative scale: 8.5