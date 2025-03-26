Oat Cult produces an overnight horror story

Overnight oats are not something you enjoy in the dark (if that’s your thing) but oats left to soak overnight rather than prepared in the morning. Probiotic it seems.

Oat Cult is one such brand it’s mining its inner Wicker Man in a new campaign from Insider. Horror films seem to be making a comeback – maybe everyone is fed up of Super Heroes – and spoof horror plays well in some ads, if they don’t get banned of course. Directed by Three Shades.

Insider co-founder Josh Clarricoats says: “This was a dream brief, the chance to stretch our creative brains and create something absolutely standout in a category that has been dominated by boring porridge brands.”

Boring it isn’t.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.