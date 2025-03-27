Not all men look like David Beckham in their underwear

How do you make a run-of-the-mill retailer look good? Give it some great advertising that doesn’t overclaim, but still presents the brand in its best light – and hits the target audience. In the case of US chain Men’s Wearhouse, the target audience definitely doesn’t have the physique of fellow underwear models David Beckham or Jeremy Allen White, but he still goes shopping in his y-fronts.

The three ads by agency Party Land are aimed at the man who doesn’t like to think too much about what to wear, but still wants wants to look OK and be dressed appropriately for the occasion, whether that’s your sister’s 40th birthday party, a wedding, or a local BBQ.

Matt Heath, CCO of Party Land, said: “Comedy works because it makes people feel seen. Most fashion ads love to pretend every guy is a supermodel. But most guys just want to look good without having to think too hard.”

Directed by Peter Livolsi and Martin Dix of RSA Films, the light touch and relatable humour – as well as the excellent script – make this campaign stand out for the right reasons.

MAA creative scale: 8