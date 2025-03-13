New Commercial Arts names post-Ogilvy top line-up

New Commercial Arts, now owned by WPP’s Ogilvy but still operating independently, has announced a new management line-up. MD Hannah White has been promoted to CEO, strategy partner Matt Walters becomes CSO and creative team Steve Hall and Dan Seager are the new ECDs.

All four joined the agency in 2021 and have been central to many of the agency’s most high profile pitches and work including Sainsbury’s, Nandos, Nationwide, Habitat and MoneySuperMarket.

White will report to James Murphy in his new role as CEO of Ogilvy Group UK, Walters reports to NCA founder and now executive planning partner at Ogilvy Group UK David Golding while Hall and Seager will continue to report to CCO Ian Heartfield (all below.)

New CEO White says: “NCA has always felt like more than just a job. It’s where we’ve built a culture I will be forever proud of, forged incredibly close bonds with our brilliant clients, and produced creative and customer experience work that has had direct impact on the businesses we work with. I could not be more excited to lead NCA through the next chapter, and though I’d never say it to their faces, there is no-one I’d rather do it with than Dan, Steve and Matt.”

Golding says: “NCA is going great guns, and now we have a fresh leadership team ready and able to push it forward further and faster. I love working with Matt, Hannah, Steve and Dan, but also love seeing how brilliantly they work together. It is rare to find a group who finish each other sentences so naturally. The talent, energy and culture of NCA just took a big step forward, and with the support of Ogilvy’s cross functional specialisms the agency is well set to deliver for our clients for the future.”